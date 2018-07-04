 »   »   »  Do People Really Deserve Something? Here's Alia Bhatt's Take On The Subject!

On Pay Parity In Bollywood

"Investing money in a film is directly co-related to the people you are bringing to the theatre. I'm not delusional that the same number of viewers who go to watch Varun's movies will come to see my work. He has a wider reach than me."

Alia Bhatt Hits The Nail Right On The Head!

"That's why I can't expect that the same amount of money, which is invested in his solo-starrers, is invested in mine, too. Also, it's the subject that makes a film viable. We can't be categorical about everything because every actor and movie is different."

When Asked If She Is Okay To Reduce Her Fees

"Never say never, but I won't let go of a movie that I like because of remuneration."

Money Is Not Everything

"I'll find a way around it. I'll still do it because the emotional attachment to my work is way more than the monetary one," she summed it up to DNA.

On The Work Front

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming movies Gully Boy, Kalank and Brahmastra. All the three movies are scheduled to hit the theatres in 2019.