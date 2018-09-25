English
Double Date In Italy: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Hang Out Together!

By
    After attending Isha Ambani's dreamy engagement bash at Lake Como in Italy, Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas along with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja went on a double date and were spotted chilling by a poolside. Both the couple seem to be having a gala time and their pictures are going viral all over the internet. While we often hear about Bollywood actresses not getting along, Sonam and Priyanka are dropping some major friendship goals for us.

    Have a look at their pictures and we bet you won't be left disappointed-

    Chilling Like A Boss

    Priyanka and Nick are seen chatting with Sonam and a friend by the poolside.

    Boys Wanna Have Fun Too!

    In this picture, Nick and Anand are seen lazying by the poolside

    Food Comes First For Sonam

    While Nick looks straight into the camera, Sonam who is sitting next to him has all her attention towards her food.

    Here's A Candid Click

    Priyanka is seen having a hearty laugh. On the other hand, Nick is busy smoking a cigar.

    Smitten In Love

    Priyanka just can't keep her hands off Nick. Isn't that how we all behave when in love?

    The Fantastic Four

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja caught in a frame.

    Poolside Conversations

    Priyanka, Nick and Sonam indulge in some casual conversations as they soak in the sunshine.

    One More Picture

    While Priyanka is seen donning a blue top, lemon yellow skirt and fancy eye-wear, Nick opts for casual multicolored striped shirt. Sonam looks pretty in her blue and white striped shirt and blue pants.

