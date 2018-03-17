 »   »   » 'Drishyam' Actress Shriya Saran Ties The Knot With Russian Boyfriend Andrei Koscheev!

Related Articles
- Shriya Saran & Andrei Koscheev Tie The Knot!
- Gayatri Movie Review: Tests Your Patience
- WOW! Indrajith's Naragasooran To Begin In September!
- Five Times Shriya Saran Shut The Mouths Of Her Critics
- Can You Guess This Actress, Who Acted With Almost All The South Indian Superstars
- SIIMA Awards 2015 (Tamil Winners List): Vijay's Kaththi, Dhanush's VIP Sweep Most Awards!
- SIIMA 2015: Dhanush, Rana, Shruti, Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Dubai
- Drishyam Movie Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Thrilling Performance Keeps You Hooked!
- Celebs At SIIMA Awards 2015 Press Conference
- CHECK OUT: Top 10 Curvaceous Queens Of Tamil Cinema!
- Drishyam Trailer: Ajay Devgn Back In His Intense Avatar
- HOT! Tamil Heroines' Enticing Poses For Magazine Covers!
Here's some good news pouring! Reportedly, actress Shriya Saran tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in an intimate ceremony on 12th March.
As per a Mid-day report, the hush-hush wedding took place on March 12 at the actor's home at Lokhandwala back road, Andheri. Scroll down to read more details here-
It Was A Private Ceremony
A Mid-Day report quoted a source close to the actor as saying, "It was a private affair with only family members and close friends present."
This B-Town Celeb Attended The Wedding
"The only celebrity guests present were Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana, who stay in the neighbourhood."
Wedding Details
The insider adds that the couple exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony, with the bride looking radiant in a pink outfit. The nuptials were preceded by a pre-wedding party on March 11.
Shriya Had Earlier Brushed Off Marriage Reports
Since late January, rumours were rife about her wedding - a three-day ceremony in Udaipur was said to be on the cards - but Saran had rubbished the reports then.
Koscheev is a national-level tennis player and owns a chain of restaurants in Moscow. On the other hand, Shriya is a known face in the South industry and has also worked in a couple of Bollywood films.