 »   »   » 'Drishyam' Actress Shriya Saran Ties The Knot With Russian Boyfriend Andrei Koscheev!

It Was A Private Ceremony

A Mid-Day report quoted a source close to the actor as saying, "It was a private affair with only family members and close friends present."

This B-Town Celeb Attended The Wedding

"The only celebrity guests present were Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana, who stay in the neighbourhood."

Wedding Details

The insider adds that the couple exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony, with the bride looking radiant in a pink outfit. The nuptials were preceded by a pre-wedding party on March 11.

Shriya Had Earlier Brushed Off Marriage Reports

Since late January, rumours were rife about her wedding - a three-day ceremony in Udaipur was said to be on the cards - but Saran had rubbished the reports then.