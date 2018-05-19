 »   »   » Drooling Over Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor's HOT Chemistry? This Is What The Actress Says!

Related Articles
Since a very long time, people have been talking about Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's alleged affair. The duo have been spotted together at various places. Further, they set several tongues wagging when they recently made a joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Later when Alia shared a picture with Ranbir on her Instagram page, several people including the ones from the industry couldn't stop drooling over their chemistry.
While Alia has time and again expressed her fondness for Ranbir and how she admires him as a person, Ranbir too recently admitted that he has a boy crush on the 'Raazi' actress. Amidst all this, Alia recently reacted to rumours about her chemistry with him while talking to Mumbai Mirror-
Alia Isn't Bothered About Her Link-Up Rumours With Ranbir
The actress told the daily, "I'm happy that people are talking about my chemistry with Ranbir because we are doing a film together that comes out next year."
She Has A Message For The Grapevine
She further added, "And all these people who are talking about our chemistry better come and watch the film."
Ranbir Is All Hearts
Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, Alia had said, "I've gotten to know him in the last couple of months since we began work on Brahmastra. I've interacted a lot with him personally. But what I genuinely love about him is that he's all heart."
He's Got This Effect On You
"He's a very very pure and simple person. There's no fuss and that same simplicity translates in him as an actor as well. That's why you can always see through him and see into his eyes. That's why he's got that effect on you."
Aww..So Cute
"He's simple. He's not trying to emote or express. Ya, that's what I like most about Mr. Ranbir Kapoor. What I do not like about him? I don't dislike anything about him as of now," she had told Filmfare.
On Working With Ranbir In Brahmastra
In one of her earlier interviews she had mentioned, "I've always wanted to work with Ranbir. In fact, I was looking forward to the day I'd get to shoot with him because I've been fascinated by the way he steps into his characters. When we filmed together, it was exactly the way I had imagined it. He's not only a fabulous actor but also a fabulous human being. It really doesn't get better than a film set with Ayan and Ranbir on it."
