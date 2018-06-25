 »   »   »  A True Incident! A Drunk Sanjay Dutt Had Actually Put On A Toilet Seat Around His Girlfriend's Neck

Related Articles
- Ranbir Kapoor: In Sanju You Will See The Price Sanjay Dutt Had To Pay For Being Irresponsible
- Kahaani Mein Twist: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Mother' Wants Alia Bhatt To Play Her In Her Biopic
- SHOCKING SECRET! This Is How Sanjay Dutt Used To Trick Women Into Sleeping With Him
- Maanayata Dutt Knew About Sanjay Dutt's 308 Girlfriends: Dia Mirza Reveals Inside Details
- Sanju: Is That Sanjay Dutt? Nope, That's Ranbir Kapoor As Munna Bhai MBBS; Watch Video Here!
- Rishi Kapoor Admits He Admires Ranbir Kapoor's GF Alia Bhatt; Talks About Her Like Never Before!
- Hey Salman Khan! Here's Why Sanjay Dutt Did Not Play His Older Self In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju
- Rajkumar Hirani Talks About Sanjay Dutt's Jail Life & The Unusual Work He Did During His Tenure!
- Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Be Unfaithful To A Role In A Film For This Reason!
- Rishi Kapoor Once FIRED Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir Kapoor & Said 'Isko Tere Jaisa Mat Bana'
- Did Madhuri Dixit Call Rajkumar Hirani To Delete Her Scenes In Sanju? Here Is The Truth!
- Ranbir Kapoor HITS BACK At Salman Khan For His Comment 'Sanjay Dutt Should Play Himself In Sanju'
The 'toilet seat' scene of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor grabbed many eyeballs and fans are saying that it's one of the most dramatic scenes of the trailer. Recently, while talking to senior journalist Subhash K Jha, Sonam Kapoor talked about working with Ranbir Kapoor and also revealed that the 'toilet scene' isn't a fiction one and it actually happened! Read out Sonam Kapoor's revelations to Deccan Chronicle here:
Sonam On Her Character
When asked whom is she playing in Sanju, Sonam denied to answer and said, "I've signed a non-disclosure agreement with the producers. So I can't reveal much. But I play Sanjay Dutt's girlfriend in the film."
Sonam On Her 'Mangalsutra' Scene
When she was probbed, if she's the girlfriend, why is she screaming for the mangalsutra in the trailer, she said, "That I can't tell you. But that incident shown in the trailer (where a very high Sanjay Dutt puts a toilet seat around his girlfriend's neck) actually happened."
Sonam On Collaborating With Ranbir
"Ranbir (Kapoor) and I started working together in Saawariya. We never got a chance to work together again until Sanju," said Sonam.
Sonam On Why She Gave Her Nod To Sanju
"I was very keen to do a Rajkumar Hirani film. I am also doing another project of producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. I've known Vinod Chopra and his wife (critic) Anupama Chopra for the longest time. There was no way I would not work with them when they asked me to," said Sonam.
What's Next For Sonam Apart From Sanju?
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is basking in the success of Veere Di Wedding and she will be next seen in Sanju. Other films on Sonam Kapoor's kitty are Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, The Zoya Factor and Battle for Bittora.
Fanne Khan: Despite Feeling Betrayed, Aishwarya Rehearses For Her Item Song [New Pics]
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.