 A True Incident! A Drunk Sanjay Dutt Had Actually Put On A Toilet Seat Around His Girlfriend's Neck

A True Incident! A Drunk Sanjay Dutt Had Actually Put On A Toilet Seat Around His Girlfriend's Neck

    The 'toilet seat' scene of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor grabbed many eyeballs and fans are saying that it's one of the most dramatic scenes of the trailer. Recently, while talking to senior journalist Subhash K Jha, Sonam Kapoor talked about working with Ranbir Kapoor and also revealed that the 'toilet scene' isn't a fiction one and it actually happened! Read out Sonam Kapoor's revelations to Deccan Chronicle here:

    Sonam On Her Character

    When asked whom is she playing in Sanju, Sonam denied to answer and said, "I've signed a non-disclosure agreement with the producers. So I can't reveal much. But I play Sanjay Dutt's girlfriend in the film."

    Sonam On Her 'Mangalsutra' Scene

    When she was probbed, if she's the girlfriend, why is she screaming for the mangalsutra in the trailer, she said, "That I can't tell you. But that incident shown in the trailer (where a very high Sanjay Dutt puts a toilet seat around his girlfriend's neck) actually happened."

    Sonam On Collaborating With Ranbir

    "Ranbir (Kapoor) and I started working together in Saawariya. We never got a chance to work together again until Sanju," said Sonam.

    Sonam On Why She Gave Her Nod To Sanju

    "I was very keen to do a Rajkumar Hirani film. I am also doing another project of producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. I've known Vinod Chopra and his wife (critic) Anupama Chopra for the longest time. There was no way I would not work with them when they asked me to," said Sonam.

    What's Next For Sonam Apart From Sanju?

    On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is basking in the success of Veere Di Wedding and she will be next seen in Sanju. Other films on Sonam Kapoor's kitty are Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, The Zoya Factor and Battle for Bittora.


    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 18:40 [IST]
