 »   »   » [Latest Update] Dubai Police Hand Over Letters For The Release Of Sridevi's Mortal Remains!

Sridevi's Mortal Remains Released

The Consulate General of India in Dubai confirmed that the Dubai police have handed over the letters for the release of Sridevi's mortal remains.

Embalming Process

The mortal remains of Sridevi is now being sent to embalming and the process might take 3 to 4 hours.

Family Members

It is reported that Sridevi's family members have arrived at morgue to claim her body.

Indian Mission

The Indian Mission is also with the family members of Sridevi at the morgue.

Communicable Disease

Embalming helps to protect the public from communicable disease which spreads through the mortal remains.

Rare Situation

Also, communicable disease spreading to the public is is a extremely rare situation.

It's A Must

Embalming is required when the mortal remains is transported by a plane or train from one country to another.

Mortal Remains

It is expected that right after the Embalming is completed, Sridevi's mortal remains will be flown to India.

Three Full Days

The entire legal process took three full days and finally the Dubai police have handed over the letters for the release of Sridevi's mortal remains.

In Mourning

Bollywood celebrities are currently mourning the death of Sridevi at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.