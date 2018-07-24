 »   »   »  As Karwaan Inches Closer To Release, Dulquer Salmaan Shares His Top Travel Destinations In India

Ahead of Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan's release which is based on a road trip, his co-star and Bollywood debutant Dulquer Salmaan shares his top travel destinations to visit in India. The actor who will be seen next in the travel movie, Karwaan also happens to be a travel junkie in real life.

Out of so many roads to visit, this South Indian Superstar seems to get more attracted to the routes leading to the mountains and desert of India.



Dulquer revealed by saying, "I want to see more of the Himalayas cause I have not actually seen them. So I definitely want to visit Himachal, I want to experience the beauty of Leg Ladakh and Spiti, (Jim) Corbett National Park is another one on the top of my list. I'd love to see Ranthambore and the Anandas as well."



"I feel like I am stuck in the same region. I want to explore Rajasthan more, I have also seen a few places that I want to see more. Sikkim for example, I did Meghalaya but I want to see it more. I did a day of shoot there recently but I didn't get a chance to explore the place."



To perceive the beauty of nature, this handsome hunk is often seen on diverse trips with friends across India between his busy schedules. Amongst the various travel routes, this Karwaan actor shares his favourite travel destinations in India.



• The Himalayas

• Himachal Pradesh

• Spiti Valley

• Leh Ladakh

• Jim Corbett National Park

• Ranthambore

• Rajasthan

• Anandas

• Sikkim

• Meghalaya



Sharing an uncanny resemblance with his first Bollywood road trip movie and his love for wanderlust, Dulquer is all set to make his debut by adding another name to Bollywood's legacy of road trip movies.



Karwaan revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre expedition which helps them find normalcy in their lives.



Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP in association with Priti Rathi Gupta of 'Ishka films', Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.

