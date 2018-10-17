 »   »   »  Durga Ashtami 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya & Shweta Bachchan Step Out For Puja!

Big B, Jaya & Shweta During The Puja!

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan sat on the floor together in the pandal in the VIP area and joined hands in prayer, as the priest performed the puja.

Jaya Bachchan Was Unhappy With The Paparazzi

Also, as soon as the puja was over and they stepped out of the pandal, the paparazzi hounded the trio and clicked pictures and Jaya Bachchan clearly looked unhappy with all of it.

Jaya Kept Her Calm!

While they somehow made their way out of the pandal and into the car, the whole frenzy took a toll on Jaya and she seemed she would lash out at the paparazzi any minute, but thankfully she didn't.

On The Work Front

Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan and the movie also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The trailer seems to be impressive and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on November 8, 2018. The movie is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra with a whopping budget of Rs 300 Crores.