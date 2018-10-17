 »   »   »  Durga Ashtami 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya & Shweta Bachchan Step Out For Puja!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Dailyhunt Trust Of The Nation Poll: Can 'Modi Wave' Help BJP Retain Power?
-
- Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Officially Launched With Kirin 980 SoC
- The Beachside Town Of Vatakara In Kerala And Its Beautiful Attractions
- Malnutrition In Children And Adults: Causes, Effects And Prevention
- Smita Patil's 65th Birth Anniversary: The Cinema Goddess Who Dazzled Like No Other!
- Isuzu MU-X Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start Rs 26.26 Lakh
- Sindhu Makes Shocking First Round Exit From Denmark Open; Saina Through
- BARC Recruitment 2018: Join Diploma In Radiological Physics And Become A Medical Physicist
The whole country is in the festive mood and Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan stepped out for the Durga Ashtami puja in Mumbai and the trio were spotted wearing traditional outfits. While Amitabh Bachchan wore a white kurta-pyjama with a yellow vest, his daughter Shweta chose a pastel-coloured saree and Jaya Bachchan sported a green saree for the festivity.
Big B, Jaya & Shweta During The Puja!
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan sat on the floor together in the pandal in the VIP area and joined hands in prayer, as the priest performed the puja.
Jaya Bachchan Was Unhappy With The Paparazzi
Also, as soon as the puja was over and they stepped out of the pandal, the paparazzi hounded the trio and clicked pictures and Jaya Bachchan clearly looked unhappy with all of it.
Jaya Kept Her Calm!
While they somehow made their way out of the pandal and into the car, the whole frenzy took a toll on Jaya and she seemed she would lash out at the paparazzi any minute, but thankfully she didn't.
On The Work Front
Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan and the movie also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The trailer seems to be impressive and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on November 8, 2018. The movie is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra with a whopping budget of Rs 300 Crores.
Most Read: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 20 Years Celebrations: Shahrukh, Kajol & Rani Recreate The Magic All Over Again