 »   »   » DUTT BIOPIC! This Pic Of Manisha Koirala As Young Nargis Dutt OUT & We Just Can't Wait For The Film

Manisha Koirala who charmed us all with her stunning performances in the 90s is back with a bang. The actress who was last seen in 'Dear Maya' has been cast to play Nargis, Sanjay Dutt's mother in Rajkumar directorial Dutt biopic which has Ranbir Kapoor essaying the titular role.

Ever since the film has been announced and Ranbir's first look from the movie went viral on the internet, fans are eagerly waiting for the flick to hit the big screens.

Meanwhile, recently we chanced upon a picture from the sets of Dutt. Check it out here...



In the said picture, you simply cannot miss Manisha's resemblance to the legendary actress.

Manisha had earlier took to share this picture and captioned it as, "It's a wrap of this year's final film project. Memorable times while doing this film. Rajkumar Hirani, film shoot, Bollywood."

Initially, the actress wasn't keen to come on board and play Ranbir Kapoor's mother in the film.

In an interview with Firstpost, she had admitted, "Mukesh Chhabra (casting director) who is like a little brother to me, messaged me while I was in Nepal. Soon I learnt that Raju Hirani wanted me to play Nargis ji's part in the biopic. I was little reluctant and wondered - Ranbir Kapoor's mom? There is just about 10 years age gap between us, and Aishwarya's just played the romantic lead with him. How can I play the mother?"

"Hirani made me understand that it's Nargis Dutt's role and not Ranbir Kapoor's mom's role. I had to look from that angle. Of course, I love Hirani's cinema. He is the most envied director. I did express my concern to him but he told me not to worry about it. Mine is a special appearance as the film is not about Nargis ji, it is about Sanjay Dutt," continued the actress.

"I met Ranbir briefly. I feel he is this generation's best performer; he is so subtle and correct, I love his work. He is a great combination of Rishi ji and Neetu ji, and, of course, he carries the lineage of Raj Kapoor and the family. I like his body of work and I am very excited to start the project."



In one of his earlier interviews with Filmfare, Ranbir had said, "The biopic that Rajkumar Hirani is making will teach you something. It will talk about human flaws, the emotional father-son story (between Sanjay and the late Sunil Dutt), his relationship with his best friend, with the women in his life. It's emotional, it's funny, it's sad, it's bittersweet. The youth have a lot to learn from his mistakes."



He said that there's no apparent physical similarity between him and Sanjay apart from 'the long face'. Ranbir had revealed that he considers Sanjay Dutt as a real rockstar and added, "Sanjay's lived his life. He owned up to his mistakes, he's paid the price for it. He's been through much... his mother (the late Nargis Dutt) passing away just before the premiere of his film, drug abuse, being labelled a terrorist, his failed marriages, the grind of punishment... We're not trying to project Sanjay Dutt in any way, it's not a propaganda film."



The Dutt biopic also stars Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the release date of the film might get postponed.

