 »   »   » Dutt Biopic: Sonam Kapoor SLAMS Reports About Her Playing Madhuri Dixit Or Tina Munim!

Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt has already created a huge anticipation among the audience. To top it, a couple of pictures of Ranbir in his Dutt look which went viral a couple of months back has added more to people's curiousity level. Ever since the makers announced that Sonam Kapoor will be a part of biopic, there have been various speculations doing the rounds as to what she's essaying on-screen. Buzz has been that she plays one of Sanju's romantic interests, who was also an actress. It was rumoured that Sonam was either playing Tina Munim or Madhuri Dixit in the biopic.
However Sonam has denied all these reports while speaking to DNA when asked about her role in the film. Here's what she had to say-
Keep Guessing!
Sonam was quoted as saying, "I have a small but important part in the movie. It's not what everyone is thinking. I am not playing an actress."
The Reason Why She Agreed To Do The Film
"I am not allowed to say anything about it. But it has been wonderful working with Rajkumar Hirani. He is one of the biggest reasons why I said yes to this film."
Her Character Is An Amalgamation
Sonam had earlier revealed, "My character is an amalgamation of a lot of things, and I'm not allowed to speak about it because of everything that's attached to the film, but I was excited to play it. "
Listen Up!
"Even though it's a very small role, I wanted to be a part of that film. When people see the film they'll understand why I wanted to be a small part of that."
On Reuniting With Ranbir Kapoor After Saawariya
She was quoted as saying, "I don't think I have changed either. He is such a fine actor. We just have 10 years of experience. But it was fabulous working with him. We shot in ND studios for Saawariya and for this film we shot at the same place. So it was deja vu."
On The Other Hand, Madhuri Dixit Had This To Say On Sanjay Dutt Biopic
"For where I am today, this [the topic of Dutt] has become redundant. Life has come a long way since then. I don't know where these reports are coming from. In any case, it doesn't make a difference to me."
