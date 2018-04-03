 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Had A Blast With Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora & Karan Johar On Easter!

Related Articles
The squad is the most important thing for Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor and no matter where they go, they make sure that their entire gang is with them, especially when it comes to parties and get together. For Easter celebrations, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor chilled with sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.Even film-maker Karan Johar joined the party and they all shared a few pictures on their respective Instagram handle.
Along with the usual squad, this Easter saw Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan join the celebrations and just a few days ago, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also went for a lunch outing with the entire Kapoor family. Without any doubt, the Kapoor sisters are living the life surrounded by really good friends and a wonderful family. Check out the Easter celebration pictures below!
The Extended Squad!
Apart from the usual squad - Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar, the new entrants this time for the Easter celebrations are Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan.
But First, Selfie!
Karan Johar takes a selfie with his bestie Kareena Kapoor and the film-maker has mastered the art of taking some really good quality selfies. Don't you think?
The Kapoors Go Out For Lunch
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor go out for a family lunch in Mumbai and they're so blessed and lucky to have such a warm extended family.
Friends Now & Forever!
Kareena Kapoor and her gang of friends hang out very often and we hope that their friendship last forever and ever.
