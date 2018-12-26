 »   »   »  Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Anil, Sonam & Rajkummar Promise The Most Unexpected Romance!

After giving a glimpse into the purest bond of a father and daughter in the earlier poster, the makers of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' have released a new poster of the film featuring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao.

Touted as the most unexpected romance of the year, the makers have created immense curiosity amongst the audience to witness the trailer releasing tomorrow.

Anil Kapoor shared the new poster on his official Twitter handles, "Ise dimaag se Nahi, Dil se Dekho, kyuki dil da maamla hai..😉, #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga trailer releases tomorrow. #LetLoveBe

@sonamakapoor @iam_juhi @RajkummarRao @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi @saregamaglobal ".

The team of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' recently released first look poster on Anil Kapoor's birthday showcasing the purest bond between a father and daughter played by Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Watch: Salman Khan Shakes A Leg With Arbaaz & Sohail Khan & Adds More Fun To Christmas!

Six months back, the teaser of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' was released. While the teaser as a whole is entertaining and definitely creates curiosity for the movie, the father-daughter moments shared between Anil and Sonam will surely warm your hearts.

This is the first time that the father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will be sharing screen space in a film and that's what makes it even more exciting! The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

The title of the film is derived from the iconic romantic number from Anil Kapoor's film '1942: A Love Story'. The trailer of the 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' will be out tomorrow on 27th December 2018.

Speaking about the film, Sonam had shared, "I was very sceptical to do a film with my father. We have been approached for films several times. I said yes to Shelly Chopra (director) as I loved the story and I felt this is the film that dad and I should do together. I was enthusiastic about the film. I trusted the director, she was clear about the film."

She further added, "I never found authenticity or idealism in any of the other films. I felt nobody besides me and my father (were apt) to do Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. We are glad to know that we were the first choice of the director."

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is set to release early this year on 1st February 2018. The film is produced and presented by Vidhu Vinod Chopra associated with Fox Star Studios and directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar.

ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh On Her Link-Up Rumours With Aamir Khan: Now, I Do Not Feel The Need To Explain