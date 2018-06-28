 »   »   »  Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser Is Out! Watch It Here

Related Articles
The trailer of Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser is out and it walks down memory lane of 1942: A Love Story, which starred Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala. The current version shows Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in different avatars and also stars Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor. The film-makers have retained the same music and song and it sounds pretty good in the latest version as well.
Watch the teaser of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga below!
It's such an amazing teaser right? The father-daughter duo are all set to do magic on the silver screen and we're sure that this is going to be as huge as its prequel which released in the year 1994. Also, it was Vidhu Vinod Chopra who directed the movie back then and now he's the producer of it along with Rajkumar Hirani. How times change, right?
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 12, 2018. The movie is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and also stars South Indian actress Regina Cassandra in a prominent role.
Check out what Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor tweeted about the teaser below...
Pyaar mein syaapa nahi kiya, toh kya pyaar kiya? Check out the teaser for #ELKDTAL- https://t.co/UBXcm7YHOD@AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 28, 2018
Pyaar tab bhi tha aur pyaar ab bhi hai, lekin ab syaapa ho gaya...
Check out the teaser for #ELKDTAL- https://t.co/mAk4MLRrlI@sonamakapoor @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 28, 2018
