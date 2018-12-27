 »   »   »  Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer: Sonam Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao Will Keep You Hooked

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer Reaction: Anil | Sonam Kapoor | Rajkummar Rao | FilmiBeat

The much awaited trailer starring Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla is out and will keep you hooked right from the beginning as there's happiness, love, laughter, a wedding and also heartbreaks all put together in one. It has the right elements to make a perfect masala movie which the audiences love and we're sure that they're gonna shower the movie with love.

Watch the trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga below...

The trailer is a mix of bitter sweet symphony, right? It brings back the memories of Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala's 1942: A Love Story which released in the year 1994 and ended up being a superhit at the box office. We're sure that even Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will end up being a superhit at the box office as well.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The music is compsed by A.R Rahman and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on February 1, 2019.

