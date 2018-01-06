 »   »   » EKDUM JHAKAAS! Anil Kapoor's Prisoner Look LEAKED From The Sets Of Salman Khan's Race 3

Anil Kapoor's LOOK from Salman Khan's Race 3 LEAKED | FilmiBeat

Anil Kapoor who has enthralled us with a lot of power-packed performances in the past is back with a bang with Salman Khan starrer Race 3 and it looks like this time he has something different to offer as far as the franchise is concerned.

The actor is the only one to be retained in the franchise with Salman stepping into Saif's shoes and a fresh cast altogether. Abbas Mastan have passed the directorial baton to Remo D'Souza.

Recently we chanced upon a picture of Anil's look from the movie that's going viral on social media. Check it out here...



Prisoner Diaries Anil was spotted in the prisoner's uniform flaunting a salt-and-pepper look. From the private detective Robert D'Costa aka R.D to a prisoner, looks like Remo has some interesting twist in store for us!

We Are Curious To Know About His Character A while back, there were strong whispers that Anil might be playing Salman's father in the film. When asked about it, he replied, "I wish I was, that's not true. But as an actor, I am even open to playing Amitabh Bachchan saab's father or Ranveer Singh's brother."

A Warm Welcome Earlier while announcing Anil's entry in the film, Salman had tweeted, "Inke Aane se Race3 ka cast aur ho gaya jhakas." The duo even two celebrated their birthday together on the sets of the film a few days ago.

Salman's First Look From The Film Had Created A Lot Of Anticipation Last year, Salman had shared a little sneak-peek of his look from the film and it had left everyone guessing about his role in the movie.

Pretty Exciting! Earlier, producer Ramesh Taurani while speaking to a daily had said, "In Race 3, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing."

The Hit Jodi Of Salman- Jacqueline After working together in Kick, the duo are reuniting for Race 3 and we just can't wait to see their sizzling chemistry on screen.



Race 3 has an ensemble cast comprising of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film is slated to hit the screens on Eid 2018.