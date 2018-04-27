 »   »   » RED HOT! Elli AvRam's Sizzling Pictures Raise The Temperatures To a Whole New Level

Related Articles
It looks like the summer is getting much more hotter and sweatier, all thanks to Elli AvRam's latest pictures where she's seen taking a mirror selfie sporting just a lingerie along with her hairstylist. She captioned the image by saying, "Summers on its way 18." Elli's comments section has just exploded as her followers have started commenting on how beautiful and hot she looks and the likes have sky-rocketed as well.
Apart from the Instagram picture, Elli AvRam also shared an Instagram story behind the sets of the hot photoshoot and showed herself in a different angle. The actress is truly blessed with such a stunning body and we're sure that there are many more pictures to come and we just can't wait to see it. Looking at her tags on the Instagram story, we assume the shoot is with top celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.
Summer Gets Much More Hotter
Elli AvRam shared this stunning picture on her Instagram handle and she looks hotter than hell. She's really blessed with such a great and perfect body, folks.
Behind The Scenes
There's really something about 'behind the scene' pictures of hot photoshoots as it captures a completely different angle which we never get to see. We're glad that she shared this picture!
Getting Hot Every Summer
This is not the first time Elli AvRam raised the temperatures during summers. Last year she did a hot photoshoot sporting a bikini by the pool, and that was too hot to handle too.
Hotness Alert!
Elli AvRam has the ability to make anyone break out in cold sweat and make people go weak at the knees simultaneously.
On Her Personal Relationships
Elli AvRam is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and the couple were spotted hanging out together at various places. However, the duo have not made their relationship public yet.
