 »   »   » Elli Avram: My Hindi Was Terrible When I Debuted In Bollywood!

On Getting The Role In Mickey Virus

"No, not really! I got Mickey Virus quite easily. I gave the audition; there were four pages that I had to deliver in Hindi. My acting was terrible at that time."

Learnt The Language Through A Teacher

"But I very confidently told the director that I know I can improve [my diction] and the only thing I had requested them for was a Hindi teacher who can teach me my dialogues and explain the emotions of the character to me."

Picked Up The Language Really Well

"Since they loved my expressions in the auditions, they gave me a Hindi teacher and ever since then I have been on it."

Learning A New Language Is Exotic!

"A different language, for me, is like something exotic. I'm open to working in different languages. You get to experience so many different cultures and countries and if any other movie industry excites me, why would I mind working there?"

On Working In South Films

"Hindi is not my mother tongue [either], and now that I live in India, I am speaking different languages. So, working in Tamil and Kannada film is similar to when I started off in Hindi films. If the script excites me, everything else becomes secondary. Of course, I do my bits like study my lines, focus on my dialogue delivery and get into the skin of the character."