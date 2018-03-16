 »   »   » Elli Avram: My Hindi Was Terrible When I Debuted In Bollywood!

Related Articles
Elli Avram, who hails from Sweden found it really hard to make her mark in Bollywood as she struggled to speak Hindi and found it hard to communicate with during her debut Mickey Virus in 2013. However, all this did not hinder Elli's confidence as she took up the challenge and learnt the language and is now pretty much comfortable and confident with it. She opened up to HT by saying,
"Yes, I have learned all of it properly. When I came to India, I only knew basic Hindi like 'Namaste, Mera naam Elli hai'. But when I did Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun (2015), I used to communicate with the cast and crew in Hindi. However, a lot of people still think that I can't converse in the language but come on, it's been five years that I have been living here, so I had to learn it."
On Getting The Role In Mickey Virus
"No, not really! I got Mickey Virus quite easily. I gave the audition; there were four pages that I had to deliver in Hindi. My acting was terrible at that time."
Learnt The Language Through A Teacher
"But I very confidently told the director that I know I can improve [my diction] and the only thing I had requested them for was a Hindi teacher who can teach me my dialogues and explain the emotions of the character to me."
Picked Up The Language Really Well
"Since they loved my expressions in the auditions, they gave me a Hindi teacher and ever since then I have been on it."
Learning A New Language Is Exotic!
"A different language, for me, is like something exotic. I'm open to working in different languages. You get to experience so many different cultures and countries and if any other movie industry excites me, why would I mind working there?"
On Working In South Films
"Hindi is not my mother tongue [either], and now that I live in India, I am speaking different languages. So, working in Tamil and Kannada film is similar to when I started off in Hindi films. If the script excites me, everything else becomes secondary. Of course, I do my bits like study my lines, focus on my dialogue delivery and get into the skin of the character."