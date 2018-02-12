 »   »   » Elli Avram FINALLY Opens Up About Her Relationship With Hardik Pandya! Read Details

Rumours are all over the place that Elli Avram is in a relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya and finally the actress opened up about the issue by saying she has no need to clarify about anything in the first place. She said, "Let them be curious in life. Why do I need to clarify anything? By talking about these rumours, I'd just be giving more fodder for gossip."
"Anyway, so many wrong things have been written over the years but I've never gone out and clarified. Once you become a known face, people will follow you for gossip and news. But, we are not going to lock ourselves up. So, you can't do much to stop these rumours. People have such strong mentality that no matter what I say, they will be like, 'Oh, she is lying. We know the truth. She is hiding something'".
Elli Avram Talks About Her Family
"I share a close bond with them, and they know the truth of whatever is happening in my life."
Cooked Up Stories
"So, I am not worried. In fact, my dad has always taught me to ignore such things, and laugh at them as most of the times, these stories are absolutely cooked up."
Engaged With God
"When I was a teenager, I used to say that I am married to God. In fact, I used to wear a ring on my ring finger so that guys won't try to hit on me thinking that I am engaged. And if anyone asked, I would say, ‘Yeah, I am engaged to God.'"
Tough Nut
Being Human
Social Media
So Eager
