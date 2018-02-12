 »   »   » Elli Avram FINALLY Opens Up About Her Relationship With Hardik Pandya! Read Details

Elli Avram Talks About Her Family

"I share a close bond with them, and they know the truth of whatever is happening in my life."

Cooked Up Stories

"So, I am not worried. In fact, my dad has always taught me to ignore such things, and laugh at them as most of the times, these stories are absolutely cooked up."

Engaged With God

"When I was a teenager, I used to say that I am married to God. In fact, I used to wear a ring on my ring finger so that guys won't try to hit on me thinking that I am engaged. And if anyone asked, I would say, ‘Yeah, I am engaged to God.'"

Tough Nut

So what do you think, folks? Is Elli Avram really dating Hardik Pandya or no? It's a tough nut to crack.

Being Human

Elli Avram is a close friend of Salman Khan and she has starred in his Being Human commercials as well.

Social Media

Elli Avram has been gaining a lot of followers on social media these days as well.

So Eager

We're all eager to see Elli Avram on the silver screen as soon as possible, folks!