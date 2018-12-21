 »   »   »  Elon Musk’s Tweet About Bajirao Mastani Is Making Twitterati Go Crazy!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's one of the best collaborations together was the epic movie Bajirao Mastani. Three years after its release, Bajirao Mastani still seems to be catching people's fancy; except, the latest person to be charmed by the movie is billionaire tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk. Elon Musk tweeted a GIF of Ranveer Singh from the movie and it is driving Indian fans across the world crazy on Twitter as they try to figure out what he meant with his tweet.

Elon Musk tweeted a GIF of Ranveer Singh from the song Malhari and he simply wrote Bajirao Mastani adding two yellow hearts, one on either side. Of all the people in the world, who would have thought that Elon Musk watched Bollywood movies. But apparently he does, or does he?

We don't really know what he means by this tweet because it is quite cryptic all though it seems to be pretty straight forward. Elon's tweets have a reputation of catching people by surprise, to put it lightly. In fact, Elon's whole social media game is bizarre with him tweeting about random things but it sure keeps people entertained. Sometimes he tweets about snails named Gary, other times he deletes his company's Facebook page.

This latest tweet by Elon also has left people trying to figure out what he means by it. Does it mean that he watched the film and he loved it? Or does it mean that it is a pitch for T-Series, the music company, who are currently competing with PewDiePie over emerging as the Youtube channel with the biggest number of subscribers. Wish he would just tell us what he meant!

Some fans just couldn't believe the tweet that they thought his account was hacked by someone who made the tweet as a joke. And some others tagged Ranveer Singh in the thread to get his response. Eros Now, Bajirao Mastani's production and distribution company took this opportunity to tweet to Elon Musk saying that he could stream the movie on their online streaming platform. In short, Elon's latest tweet has created another round of entertaining chaos on twitter and we love it!

Check out the hilarious comments related to Elon Musk's tweet -

Maratha Empire now expanding on Mars soon. https://t.co/38kVILFQOd — Pranjal Srivastava (@pranjalised) December 21, 2018

Will Tesla now feature, too excited for everything Hyper-Ranveer Singh mode? https://t.co/ZAQO00l5Kb — ParanoidAndroid (@raje_pritish) December 21, 2018

