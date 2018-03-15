 »   »   » EMOTIONAL! Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Reveals The Reason Behind Her Daughter's Name

Related Articles
- Mashallah! Alia Bhatt Turns Burqa Clad & We're Totally Swooning Over Her New Avatar From Raazi
- THE TRUTH IS OUT! Alia Bhatt REACTS To Rumours About Dating Her 'Brahmastra' Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor
- Birthday In Bulgaria! Here's How Ranbir Kapoor Will Make Alia Bhatt's Born Day An Extra Special
- Women's Day Special! Katrina, Anushka, Alia, Shilpa, Jacqueline & Sonakshi Walk The Talk On Feminism
- Aashiqui 3: Sidharth Malhotra Is Open To Work With Ex Alia Bhatt But The Script Is Still A Mystery!
- LOOK AT THAT! Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' Is A Battle Axe; Why Is He ROAMING On Mumbai Streets?
- Move Over Aishwarya Rai & Katrina Kaif! Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Send Fans In Tizzy [NEW PIC]
- Alia Bhatt Creates Safer Environment For Stray Dogs & Cats Through Her Coexist Initiative!
- Alia Bhatt Is A Very Special Actor: Ranveer Singh
- Ranbir Kapoor To Face FAILURE Yet Again! This HIGH-PROFILE MAN May Affect His Affair With Alia Bhatt
- Ranbir Kapoor Will DUMP Her! Alia Bhatt Going To Get HURT Really BADLY; Poor Girl Is In Big Trouble
- HEARD THIS! Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt In Salman Khan- Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Koun Remake?
- Alia Bhatt Is NOT WASTING Time With Sidharth Malhotra: Mom Soni Razdan Speaks On Their Affair!
Alia Bhatt turns a year older today. While the actress is busy shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria, her fans and near and dear ones are showering her with birthday wishes from all corners of the country, it was her mother Soni Razdan's birthday wish post for her darling daughter which caught our eye.
The former B-town actress shared a collage of Alia's childhood pictures and shared a heart-warming story about how she zeroed down the name 'Alia' for her daughter. Check it out here-
Alia Was Named After The Famous British Indian Model Alia Knightly
"On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then."
The Meaning Of 'Alia'
"It was many years later that I found out it means ‘exalted'. And that you most certainly are."
Soni Razdan Had This Dream Before Alia Was Born
"A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream. Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life... true to your name."
Alia's Mother Has An Advice For Her
"On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always... but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life ... don't lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it's that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion. Wish we were with you today... Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always ... Mama."
Sibling Love
Alia's sister Shaheen too posted an adorable picture and wished her sister dearest a very 'Happy Birthday'. She captioned it as, " 25 years ago today, I was just moseying along, minding my own business, when my life changed forever.
Alia, Aloo, Bob - My friend, my companion, my personal defence lawyer, my most tireless cheerleader, my paranoid caretaker, witness to all my highs and lows, partner in random midnight hysterics and co-cat parent - I'm so lucky to have you as my sister and I'm so proud of the kind and nurturing soul you have grown to be. Thank you for being you.Happy Birthday my beautiful girl. P.S. I love you so much it hurts."
Meanwhile,
This morning, Alia gave all her fans a pleasant surprise by sharing a few new stills from her upcoming movie titled 'Raazi'. The film helmed by Meghna Gulzar s based on the best-selling book by Harinder Sikka titled Calling Sehmat.