 »   »   » EMOTIONAL! Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Reveals The Reason Behind Her Daughter's Name

Alia Was Named After The Famous British Indian Model Alia Knightly

"On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then."

The Meaning Of 'Alia'

"It was many years later that I found out it means ‘exalted'. And that you most certainly are."

Soni Razdan Had This Dream Before Alia Was Born

"A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream. Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life... true to your name."

Alia's Mother Has An Advice For Her

"On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always... but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life ... don't lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it's that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion. Wish we were with you today... Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always ... Mama."

Sibling Love

Alia's sister Shaheen too posted an adorable picture and wished her sister dearest a very 'Happy Birthday'. She captioned it as, " 25 years ago today, I was just moseying along, minding my own business, when my life changed forever.

Alia, Aloo, Bob - My friend, my companion, my personal defence lawyer, my most tireless cheerleader, my paranoid caretaker, witness to all my highs and lows, partner in random midnight hysterics and co-cat parent - I'm so lucky to have you as my sister and I'm so proud of the kind and nurturing soul you have grown to be. Thank you for being you.Happy Birthday my beautiful girl. P.S. I love you so much it hurts."

This morning, Alia gave all her fans a pleasant surprise by sharing a few new stills from her upcoming movie titled 'Raazi'. The film helmed by Meghna Gulzar s based on the best-selling book by Harinder Sikka titled Calling Sehmat.