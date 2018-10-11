 »   »   »  Emraan Hashmi To Include Anti-Sexual Harassment Clauses In Employment Contracts Of His Company

In the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement , Emraan Hashmi has decided to include a clause incorporating the Sexual Harrassment of Women at Workplace act in his employee contracts and crew contracts ( Prevention, Prohibition & Redresal) to safeguard women at their workplaces and forewarn men to not cross the line.

After multiple conversations with his lawyers and from his own experiences of discussing agreements with production houses through the course of his career, Emraan will add a sexual harassment clause to his contracts , along with other clauses concerning confidentiality and termination.

Says Emraan Hashmi who also turns producer with Cheat India, "Such clauses are already in contracts in several industries, including MNCs. No film production company has enforced it so far, but with the #MeToo movement that started a decade ago, picking up steam in the West last year and inching towards India, with someone being outed almost every hour on the social media, such clauses have become imperative. In my company at least, it will include both male and female cast and crew members".

Did Aishwarya Deliberately SKIP Shweta Bachchan's Book Launch Event?

While there still remains ambiguity in what amounts to sexual harrassment, Emraan Hashmi beleives that lying down a universal moral code on a film set is the need of the hour.

He adds, " In the given circumstances, lying down a universal moral code on the film set, dictated by the government's guidelines, is the need of the hour. This will safeguard the interests of women and men will be forewarned so they don't cross the line".

Looking at the situation from a fair perspective says Emraan Hashmi, "If there are male bosses, there are female bosses too.

While it's only right that the law favours a woman and protects her, there is need for some correction or revision because with men could also be vulnerable."