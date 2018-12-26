 »   »   »  “Emraan Hashmi Was Really Chilled Out”: Cheat India Actress Nanda Yadav Shares Her Experience

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movie, Cheat India will show the actor in a new avatar after being stereotyped as a 'serial kisser' for the roles he has played in earlier movies. Cheat India is a movie about the field of education in India, specifically about the system of examination and its loopholes. Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of a conman, who strikes deals between rich students and needy but brainy ones, for the latter to sit for others at examinations. Actress Nanda Yadav who will be playing a role in the film, had some things to say about working with Emraan Hashmi. Read up.

Cheat India was actress Nanda Yadav's first time working with Emraan Hashmi. Talking about working with him, Nanda said in an interview, "Working with Emraan Hashmi was really chilled out. He is a professional and I didn't see a single day where one has to wait for him. He knows the value of time. First, it was different to see Emraan Hashmi in the non-romantic image. But Soumik Sen (director) has already visualised him in that character and it was very convincing,"

Nanda Yadav will be playing the character Malini Avasthi, who is an integral part of Rakesh's (character played by Emraan) group. Sharing further her experience of working on this film, Nanda said, "I had a great time shooting with him and being directed by Soumik, since the day one of my schedules, the director knew what he wanted. There were no extra shots or lengthy time taking changes just for the heck of it. My look and my character is the little opposite of my glam avatar and I really liked playing the character."

Playing a role that is different from his usual work,

Emraan Hashmi had earlier said in an interview, "Well, earlier I had done films where I was satisfied with the process, the experience of making of the film, but the character I am playing in Cheat India is quite close to my sensibility as an individual," He added, "The character is not over the top. It's close to reality and at the same time, engaging. It is bringing an issue to the forefront through the film."

Directed by Soumik Sen, Cheat India will be hitting the silver screen on January 25th, 2019.

