 »   »   » ENGAGED OR NOT? Sonam Kapoor's HILAROUS Reply When Asked About The 'Ring' On Her Finger

You Can't Mess With Her

When the media prodded her about the ring on her finger and her engagement, Sonam replied like a boss lady, "No, it's not, but even if I was, would I tell you?!"



She Even Pulled A Reporter's Leg

When asked about the ring on her ring finger, she said, "Ya, so, I wear a ring on both fingers." Hahaa, that's Sonam Kapoor for you!



Why Is Sonam So Secretive About Her Wedding?

"Unfortunately main media ke saamne kabhi apni personal life ke bare main baat nahi karti hoon (I never talk about my personal life in front of the media). Thank you for keeping interest in my life," Sonam told the reporters when asked about her wedding reports.



Sonam Was Upset With Her Marriage Reports

Earlier a Mid-Day report had quoted her as saying, "Why are actresses asked more about their personal lives? Is anyone asking Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh when they are getting married?"



She Isn't Ready To Talk About It Because Of This Reason

"Nobody has the right to access my personal life. This one part has to be in my control. I am ready to talk about me, but there is another person involved here and I need to respect him."



Meanwhile,

The beautiful actress was seen strikingly a pose with beau Anand Ahuja, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Mohit Marwah's wedding.

