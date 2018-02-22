 »   »   » ENGAGED OR NOT? Sonam Kapoor's HILAROUS Reply When Asked About The 'Ring' On Her Finger

Sonam Kapoor has been dating businessman Anand Ahuja for quite some time now. While the much-in love couple have never openly acknowledged their relationship, their cute display of affection for each other on social media proves that something is definitely brewing between the two.
Meanwhile at a recent event, the reports quizzed Sonam about her engagement with Ahuja. And guess what! The actress stole the show with her hilarious response. Find out here what she had to say-
You Can't Mess With Her
When the media prodded her about the ring on her finger and her engagement, Sonam replied like a boss lady, "No, it's not, but even if I was, would I tell you?!"
She Even Pulled A Reporter's Leg
When asked about the ring on her ring finger, she said, "Ya, so, I wear a ring on both fingers." Hahaa, that's Sonam Kapoor for you!
Why Is Sonam So Secretive About Her Wedding?
"Unfortunately main media ke saamne kabhi apni personal life ke bare main baat nahi karti hoon (I never talk about my personal life in front of the media). Thank you for keeping interest in my life," Sonam told the reporters when asked about her wedding reports.
Sonam Was Upset With Her Marriage Reports
Earlier a Mid-Day report had quoted her as saying, "Why are actresses asked more about their personal lives? Is anyone asking Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh when they are getting married?"
She Isn't Ready To Talk About It Because Of This Reason
"Nobody has the right to access my personal life. This one part has to be in my control. I am ready to talk about me, but there is another person involved here and I need to respect him."
Meanwhile,
The beautiful actress was seen strikingly a pose with beau Anand Ahuja, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Mohit Marwah's wedding.
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Shashank Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding. The film has an ensemble cast which includes Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.