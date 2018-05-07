 »   »   » Esha Deol Shares First Photo Of Her Daughter Radhya & We Just Can't Get Enough Of Her Cuteness!

Related Articles
- WAIT! Esha Deol Teases Her Fans With A Photo; Is That Baby Radhya?
- THE CHOSEN ONE! Meet Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani's Baby Girl-Radhya Takhtani
- Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani With Their Little Baby Girl! View Pics
- GOOD NEWS! Esha Deol & Her Husband Bharat Takhtani Are Now Proud Parents Of A Baby Girl
- INSIDE PHOTOS: Mom-To-Be Esha Deol Had A Blast At Her Lavender Themed Baby Shower; Here's The Proof!
- Inside Pictures Of Esha Deol's Baby Shower Ceremony! View Here
- These Dreamy Pictures From Esha Deol's Maternity Photoshoot In Greece Will Leave You Mesmerized!
- CUTE AS BUTTON! This Is What Mom-To-Be Esha Deol Does When She Needs A 'Sugar Rush' While Shopping
- GOOD NEWS: Esha Deol Expecting Her First Child, Dharmendra & Hema Malini Happy To Be Grandparents!
- Ahaana Deol Gives Birth To A Baby Boy; Hema Malini Thrilled
- Dharmendra-Hema Malini To Become Grandparents Soon
- My Father Is A Die-Hard Punjabi: Esha Deol!
Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani became proud parents of a baby girl named Radhya Takhani last year in the month of October. Since then everybody has been eagerly waiting to get a sneak-peek of the little munchkin. Well folks, your wait finally comes to an end.
ALSO READ: Bride-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Dressed In A Night Suit Flaunts Her Mehendi-Clad Hands [PICS]
The actress recently took to her Instagram page and shares the first glimpse of baby Radhya and it's too cute to handle. Looking out for something that will drive away your Monday blues? Then this adorable snap is just what you need to brighten up your day-
Baby Tales
In the picture, baby Radhya dressed in w white frock and a bow headband is simply melting our hearts.
She's Papa's Darling
When Radhya was born, her father Bharat had told a leading daily, "I am very happy. I can't even express how happy I am today. I think the baby looks like me, when she smiles it seems the world smiles at you. This is a different feeling, which cannot be expressed in words."
Radhya Is Like A Doll
Esha's mother and Radhya's grandmother Hema Malini was earlier quoted as saying, "It's such a beautiful feeling to become a grandmom again! I am very excited right now. Even Dharmendra ji is very happy. Esha is doing well, and the newborn baby girl, whom Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani have decided to name Radhya, is so sweet and lovely-looking, like a little doll!"
Lovely Memories
Before Radhya was born, Esha and her husband Bharat had visited Greece for a dreamy babymoon and had even done a stunning maternity photoshoot.
Why Hema Didn't Visit Esha In The Hospital When Radhya Was Born
"We didn't go to the hospital because Bharat's family went and brought her home. We were at home, making the preparations to welcome the baby. The first thing we did was aarti according to the Hindu tradition. Outside, my staff was celebrating with phuljhadis. But we didn't burst more crackers, as we did not want to disturb the child with the noise and also because it would have led to so much pollution," Hema was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile on the work front, Esha recently made a comeback with a Hindi short film titled Cakewalk helmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. It has her essaying the role of a chef.
ALSO READ: SO ROMANTIC! Anand Ahuja Proposed His Lady Love Sonam Kapoor With This Gift
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.