 »   »   » Esha Deol Shares First Photo Of Her Daughter Radhya & We Just Can't Get Enough Of Her Cuteness!

Baby Tales

In the picture, baby Radhya dressed in w white frock and a bow headband is simply melting our hearts. Speaking about the little one, Esha told Mumbai Mirror, "Radhya is a happy baby unless forced to do something she doesn't want to do. She's very much my daughter and there are times when she gives me that Deol look with one eyebrow raised and I feel that I'm looking at myself in the mirror."

She's Papa's Darling

When Radhya was born, her father Bharat had told a leading daily, "I am very happy. I can't even express how happy I am today. I think the baby looks like me, when she smiles it seems the world smiles at you. This is a different feeling, which cannot be expressed in words."

Radhya Is Like A Doll

Esha's mother and Radhya's grandmother Hema Malini was earlier quoted as saying, "It's such a beautiful feeling to become a grandmom again! I am very excited right now. Even Dharmendra ji is very happy. Esha is doing well, and the newborn baby girl, whom Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani have decided to name Radhya, is so sweet and lovely-looking, like a little doll!"

Lovely Memories

Before Radhya was born, Esha and her husband Bharat had visited Greece for a dreamy babymoon and had even done a stunning maternity photoshoot.

Why Hema Didn't Visit Esha In The Hospital When Radhya Was Born

"We didn't go to the hospital because Bharat's family went and brought her home. We were at home, making the preparations to welcome the baby. The first thing we did was aarti according to the Hindu tradition. Outside, my staff was celebrating with phuljhadis. But we didn't burst more crackers, as we did not want to disturb the child with the noise and also because it would have led to so much pollution," Hema was quoted as saying.