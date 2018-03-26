 »   »   » Evelyn Sharma Touches The 'Heaven' As She Holidays In Tokyo! View Pictures

Related Articles
The gorgeous Evelyn Sharma is having the time of her life as she's holidaying in the capital city of Japan, Tokyo and visited the all glittery and tourist eye candy Tokyo Tower during the night time and posted a picture on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Touching heaven! #TokyoTower #OneNightInJapan." The actress posted several pictures having fun in Tokyo and how we wish we too could be there on a holiday, folks!
Also, this is the season for cherry blossom in Japan and Evelyn Sharma is holidaying at the right time. She got to experience the wonderful scenic view of the cherry blossoms and they all look straight from a fairytale. Evelyn looks like a princess herself posing in the backdrop of the cherry blossoms. View the pictures below!
Tokyo Tower
It's everyone's dream to view the Tokyo Tower at least once in their lifetime and Evelyn Sharma is so lucky to have witnessed this magnificent structure.
So Lucky, Folks!
Evelyn Sharma is so lucky to experience the very first day of cherry blossoms all across Tokyo. She called the experience as "magical".
Strolling The Streets Of Tokyo!
The only way to truly experience a new place, is to stroll the streets and experience what the city has to offer and the lovely Evelyn Sharma is doing just that!
The City View
Evelyn Sharma is seen relaxing in her hotel room and the view from her window showcases the skyscrapers of the city. So marvellous, right?
Dressing Up In Japanese Style
Like the saying goes 'while in Rome be a Roman' and Evelyn Sharma is enjoying the traditional Japanese dress Kimono.
Visiting Mount Fuji
Evelyn Sharma made it all the way to the magnificent Mount Fuji and captioned her boomerang on Instagram saying there's no mountain high enough for her to climb!
Pack Your Bags Too
So what are you waiting for, peeps? Pack your bags and head out on a holiday and enjoy life too!