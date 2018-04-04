 »   »   » Ex-Lovers Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone To Walk The Ramp Together For Manish Malhotra!

Related Articles
A million of hearts broke when one of Bollywood's most favourite couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone called it quits. But they continued to remain friends and worked together in films post their break-up. Last seen together on the big screen in Ayan Mukherji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir and Deepika are now all set to reunite once again!
Nope, we ain't kidding guys! This time, you got to thank ace designer Manish Malhotra for bringing this good-looking pairing once again together. Well, it's not for a film but for a fashion event. Curious to know what we are talking about? Then scroll down to read more-
Good News For All Ranbir-Deepika Fans
Ranbir and Deepika are all set to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra for Mijhwan 2018. We can't wait to see some scintallating chemistry on the stage! What about you folks? The fashion show will be held on April 9, 2018.
Manish Malhotra Confirmed The News
The celebrated fashion designer took to Instagram to make the official announcment. He shared a collage of Ranbir and Deepika and wrote, "The Walk Of Mijwan Fashion Show. 9 years of Mijwan, the journey. Muses - The fabulous, dapper and charming Ranbir Kapoor with the very beautiful, stunning Deepika Padukone... together for Mijwan."
Get Ready For A Great Show
Designer Manish Malhotra is all set to put up a spectacular fashion show ‘The Walk Of Mijwan' on 9th April 2018 showcasing the exquisite craft of Chikankari by Mijwan's women, fashioned into contemporary silhouettes by Manish in his signature style. This is the 9th annual fundraiser for Mijwan in support of the movement started by Late Kaifi Azmi in 1993.
Galaxy Of Stars
Last year, 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' stars Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had walked the ramp at Mijwan 2017.
When Ranbir Walked The Ramp With Katrina
Earlier Ranbir had walked the ramp with his the-girlfriend Katrina Kaif at the Rohit Bahl show at Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in 2009. Back then, the 'Dutt' actor had revealed, "I was pretty nervous to face the stage with a veteran model like Katrina. The idea of walking the ramp with her made me go blank every time I thought of it. It was she who led me beautifully to the stage making me feel comfortable with her." Well, this time it would be quite interesting to watch him pair up with Deepika on stage.
The Buzz In The Town
While Ranbir is eagerly waiting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt biopic to release and shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, Deepika is currently all over the news for much-talked about wedding with her steady date Ranveer Singh.
