 »   »   » EXCITING NEWS! Salman Khan Pens A Romantic Song For Race 3

While we have seen Salman Khan lending his voice to his songs in the past, the superstar has added yet another feather to his cap. Reportedly, the superstar has penned a romantic song for the upcoming third instalment of Race.

Salman who is currently in Abu Dhabi filming the final schedule of Race 3, has an ace up his sleeve. The actor is making his debut as a lyricist by penning a romantic track for the film that will be picturised in the UAE capital.



Everyone loved it when Salman read it out to the team. Vishal Mishra has set it to music. It will be picturised on Salman with director Remo D'souza choreographing it.



Producer Taurani confirmed the news, saying, "It's a lovely romantic track, exactly what we were looking for. This is the first time Salman's name will appear in the credits as a lyricist."



Earlier while speaking to a news channel, Salman said, "When I saw first and second (Race films), I didn't like few films in that. The way characters were shown being selfish, fighting for money basically I had a problem with the format of those films. I don't like the kind of exposing (skin show) franchise is known for.



I myself find it not cool. So Race 3 will have action and cars but sometimes people think that it'll be an adult film and then there will be things what you have in adult films but I am avoiding all that in this film. Basically, the way you see all my films, you'll be able to see Race like that. So you can see Race (3) with your children."



Race 3 marks the debut of Salman Khan, who will be seen leading the Race alongside franchise favourites Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will feature an ensemble cast of Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.



Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, the film is slated to release on Eid 2018.