 »   »   » EXCITING! Salman Khan & Rekha To Reunite On Screen After 30 Years For This Film

It Would Be A Magical Moment

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Salman and Rekha would be seen shaking a leg with Dharmendra to the recreated version of Kishore Kumar's 'Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai'. Originally the song was picturized on Dharmendra and Rekha. But this time, you also have Salman joining the duo.



Shatrughan Sinha- Sonakshi Sinha's Special Cameo

Not just that, even father-daughter duo Shatrughan Sinha- Sonakshi Sinha would be grooving O Mere Sona Re', the song from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil. The song is being used in the title track of the film, which is a combination of multiple hit songs of yesteryear.



They Were Earlier Supposed To Do 'Akira' Together

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror that while Sonakshi and her father have worked in a social campaign earlier, this is the first time they will be seen together on the big screen. "They were earlier supposed to feature in Sonakshi's 2016 action-drama Akira, but things didn't work out then," added the source.



Gear Up For A Big Surprise

The source further told the daily, "Rekha and Salman shot on Tuesday while the Sinhas turned up on Wednesday for the shoot at Mehboob Studios. The Deols were present on the set both days."



All You Need To Know About Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

The third film in the franchise is being helmed by Navaniat Singh and has Kriti Kharbanda playing the leading lady. Dharmendra had earlier revealed, " "Sunny and Bobby play brothers but I'm not their father. I'm a lawyer who has rented a room from them."

