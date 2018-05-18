 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE! Bollywood Doesn't Have An Opinion Of Dulquer Salmaan Yet: Karwaan Director Akarsh Khurana

New Beginnings For Dulquer Salmaan

When we asked Akarsh how different he would be presenting Dulquer Salmaan in his Bollywood debut, the filmmaker exclusively told us, "Fortunately Bollywood doesn't have an opinion of Dulquer Salmaan yet. They are aware of him as a Malayalam star."



On Casting Dulquer Salmaan

Akarsh said, "Dulquer thought his role in Karwaan was different and interesting enough for him to take it up. We didn't have a baggage of him being different or unique because he will be seen in a Hindi cinema for the first time."



The Zoya Factor Is Completely Different From Karwaan

He said, " It's good to know that his second film, The Zoya Factor is a totally different role. So, that film is completely different from what he's doing in Karwaan."



Is Karwaan Different From Dulquer's Earlier Films?

To this, Akarsh told us, "I think there may be similarities with some of the characters that he has played earlier. We did discuss that over time. You might get reminded of some of his earlier films in Malayalam cinema, say for example, Ustaad Hotel. But the situation in Karwaan is very new and different. Dulquer is playing a very normal guy in my film."











The 'Buzzing' First Look Poster

Recently, the makers of Karwaan unveiled the first look poster of the film featuring the lead actors- Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. It featured the trio sipping some coconut water by the roadside and an interesting tagline which read- 3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies, a journey of a lifetime'.







While the poster was already the talk of the town, it trended more when Irrfan Khan returned to Twitter for the first time in two months to talk about his upcoming release. The actor is currently undergoing treatment abroad for Neuro Endocrine Tumour.









