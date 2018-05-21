 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE! I Have Always Found Salman Khan Very Fascinating: Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli's Crush

"I have worked with Salman in a Thumbs Up advertisement. I have always found him very fascinating. Of course, I have a crush on him like any other girl. He is a wonderful human being. I have interacted with him. Of course, I would love to work with him."

Her Memories On Working With Salman For An Ad

"I would love to work with everybody in the industry. But the fact that when I did the Thumbs Up ad with him, I was intimidated about working with a superstar like him. But he was so comfortable. I knew Alvira from before. So, why not, when it comes to doing a film with him."

Beauty Pageants Ain't An Easy Route To Films

"It's a wrong perception that a beauty pageant easily lands you with a film and more so in today's world. Earlier, i wouldn't say it was easier. Of course, we have had an Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Diya Mirza, Lara Dutta. But it's not like they had it easy. They got us international fame. They have all been winners of international pageants. For me, my goal was always to be Miss India and that's why I had come to Mumbai. I was a pageant runner-up. Of course, I wasn't flooded with film offers immediately. Modelling happened to me which was like a stepping stone. This was followed by shows and TV, ads and then films. That's the only comfort. But at the end, everyone of us have to go through our share of struggles.

Sonnalli Is Happy About Turning Down Few Film Offers

"I can be very diplomatic and tell you that I am very choosy about my roles. But to be very honest, films don't happen easily. It's a very hard journey. Of course, I get film offers but some of them don't interest me. I am clear in my head about what I don't want to do. Sometimes, it's scary that you keep refusing films meanwhile years pass by. I just hope that somewhere I can convey it to people around me- actors and audiences that I would rather do a small 10-15 minute role in a film that I believe in with great actors than a full-fledged role in a film that I don't believe in. Having said that, I have nothing against glamorous and sexy. I cannot reveal the names but I feel happy about rejecting few films."

The Perception Game

"I am greedy when it comes to roles. I am waiting to take up a part which is crazy. A lot of people perceive me as a snooty person. I hail from a middle-class family in Kolkata. People don't know that I am pretty crazy in my head and am quite okay being that. I would love to take up something where I can contribute as a character. I would love to take up wild characters."

On Actresses Getting Stereotyped In The Film Industry

"It's very easy to get stereotyped in the industry. As actors, our decisions should always be based on faith and not out of fear. Sometimes we are scared of turning down a film. I have been through that fear for three years. But I refused take a decision out of fear. If I had said yes to those films, probably Akarsh Khurana wouldn't have approached me for a film like High Jack."