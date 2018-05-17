 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE! I Thought A Star Like Kareena Kapoor Khan Would Throw Whims & Fancies: Sumeet Vyas

I Always Perceived Kareena Kapoor Khan As A Great Actor

Sumeet exclusively told Filmibeat, "It was great working with Kareena Kapoor Khan. I always perceived her to be one of the few stars who is a good actress. That's precisely what it was. She is a very good actor."



Here's How Kareena Left Him Surprised

He further added, "I didn't know that these big stars also prepare so much. She is very well-prepared on the sets. She always remembered her lines and was there to give her cues."



No Starry Tantrums From Kareena

Sumeet told us, "She was really humble and professional on sets which is not something which I had expected. I thought a star like her would throw whims and fancies. But she was nothing like that."



Sumeet On Having No Apprehensions About Doing A Women-Oriented Film

"I don't look at films like that. I don't look at a film and say, 'Oh, it's a women-oriented film. I just look at stories. If I like the story and the people involved in that project, I want to be part of the film. That's my approach."



Pure Coincidence

"It so happened that some of them were women-oriented or directed by woman directors. I don't think like that and I don't want to change that. I think that's the need of the hour rather than thinking of a film as women-oriented," he further added.

