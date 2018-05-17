 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE! I Thought A Star Like Kareena Kapoor Khan Would Throw Whims & Fancies: Sumeet Vyas

Related Articles
- Ekta Kaul Reveals How She Fell In Love With Sumeet Vyas, Denies Engagement Rumours!
- Sumeet Vyas Clarifies About His Current Relationship Status, Ekta Kaul Declares Her Love For Sumeet!
- Is Mere Angne Mein Actress Ekta Kaul Getting Married To Sumeet Vyas?
- EXCLUSIVE! Sumeet Vyas Aka Baba Rockesh From High Jack Tells You How Life Is Like Cricket
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Throw Starry Tantrums On Veere Di Wedding Sets? Sumeet Vyas Answers!
- REVEALED! This Actor Will Play Kareena Kapoor Khan's Husband In Veerey Di Wedding
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Thankful To Hubby Saif Ali Khan For Being Supportive After Taimur's Birth
- Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Are Married Now! INSIDE PICS Of Celebs From The Wedding Are Unmissable
- Is Sonam Kapoor Getting Married? Actress Opens Up At Veere Di Wedding Trailer Launch Event!
- Kathua Rape Case: Twitterati Spit Fire On Sonam Kapoor For Her Communal Take; Kareena On Target Too
- Kareena Kapoor Khan WARNS Akshay Kumar & It Has Got To Do Something With Her Son Taimur!
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Starring In Shahrukh Khan's Salute Is Just A Rumour?
Sumeet Vyas became a household name as Mikesh Chaudhary in TVF's popular web-seies 'Permanent Roommates' and tasted success again with TVF's Tripling. The actor has been a part of many films including English Vinglish, Parched, Guddi Ki Gun and Ribbon. But 2018 is special for him. Sumeet has back-to-back releases- Akarsh Khurana's Hijack followed by Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding.
ALSO READ: Are You Listening Ranveer Singh? Dwayne Bravo Can't Get Deepika Padukone Out Of His Head!
When we recently caught up with Sumeet for a quick chat for Hijack, we couldn't resist ourselves from asking him about sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding. Here's what the actor had to share in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat-
I Always Perceived Kareena Kapoor Khan As A Great Actor
Sumeet exclusively told Filmibeat, "It was great working with Kareena Kapoor Khan. I always perceived her to be one of the few stars who is a good actress. That's precisely what it was. She is a very good actor."
Here's How Kareena Left Him Surprised
He further added, "I didn't know that these big stars also prepare so much. She is very well-prepared on the sets. She always remembered her lines and was there to give her cues."
No Starry Tantrums From Kareena
Sumeet told us, "She was really humble and professional on sets which is not something which I had expected. I thought a star like her would throw whims and fancies. But she was nothing like that."
Sumeet On Having No Apprehensions About Doing A Women-Oriented Film
"I don't look at films like that. I don't look at a film and say, 'Oh, it's a women-oriented film. I just look at stories. If I like the story and the people involved in that project, I want to be part of the film. That's my approach."
Pure Coincidence
"It so happened that some of them were women-oriented or directed by woman directors. I don't think like that and I don't want to change that. I think that's the need of the hour rather than thinking of a film as women-oriented," he further added.
While Hijack which is touted to be Bollywood's first stoner comedy releases tomorrow i.e 18th May, Veere Di Wedding is slated to release on 1st June. The film has an ensemble cast which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.
ALSO READ: Disha Patani's Dream To Work With Salman Khan Comes True, Joins Bharat After Priyanka Chopra!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.