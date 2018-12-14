 »   »   »  Exclusive Picture: Katrina Kaif Spotted At A Dance Rehearsal Studio In Mumbai!

The Zero actress Katrina Kaif was spotted entering a dance rehearsal studio in Mumbai sporting a grey and blue tracksuit. All eyes are on the actress lately as her upcoming movie Zero is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. Her latest song Husn Parcham from Zero is winning the audiences' hearts as she looks impressive with her dance skills and has got the looks that kill!

Check out the exclusive picture of Katrina Kaif at a dance rehearsal studio in Mumbai below!

She looks so cool, right? Katrina Kaif never fails to impress and looks beautiful in every single picture. Also, Katrina opened up about Zero and praised her co-stars Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. "I feel fortunate today to be working in a film like this, to be part of the film with the kind of talent that we have from Aanand sir, to Shahrukh and to Anushka," she said to IANS.

Katrina Kaif further commented, "I think as long as I am getting the opportunity to showcase, learn and take my art forward with the best people that we have today in the film industry, I am really grateful."

When asked about her dance in Husn Parcham, Katrina Kaif said, "Sometimes we get caught up in doing things technically in terms of steps but we forget the joy that one feels when they dance. So, for me, it was very nice and a refreshing change to feel really happy and not at all taking any tension about dance, but performing for myself."

