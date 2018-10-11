 »   »   »  EXCLUSIVE! Ruslaan Mumtaz On #MeToo: Casting Couch Is A Big Negative In Our Industry

'The #MeToo Movement Might Not Get Justice For The Survivors'

The actor told Filmibeat, "In my opinion, the #metoo movement might not get justice for the survivors but I'm proud of all these women and they have my deepest respect as this will protect the younger girls from becoming future victims too."

'Casting Couch Is A Big Negative In Our Industry'

Ruslaan further added, "Also, I hope that in our industry people come out with the casting couch movement too, as that is a big negative in our industry and new actors are made to believe that the only way to get work is to go through the casting couch. I'm totally against this mind set and it would be a great day for me when such predators are exposed too."

Ruslaan Has Always Been Vocal About The Existence Of Casting Couch In The Industry

Few months back in an interview with Filmibeat, the actor had spoken up about casting couch's prevalence in the industry and warned aspiring actors, "You do not have to compromise or sleep with somebody to become a star. It will not help you in any way. Instead, it will destroy and break you."

'Don't Fall For People Misguiding You'

"People will misguide you because they are trying to take advantage of you. Do not fall for that. The only way you could make it in the industry is with your talent. That too, if you are really talented," the actor had further quipped.