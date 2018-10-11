India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 »   »   »  EXCLUSIVE! Ruslaan Mumtaz On #MeToo: Casting Couch Is A Big Negative In Our Industry

    The #MeToo movement finally found its feet in India when Tanushree Dutta opened up about facing sexual harassment by Nana Patekar on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please'. The wave slowly gained momentum with women finally naming and shaming men who indulged in sexual misconduct. Prominent celebs like Alok Nath, Kailash Kher, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor amongst others were called out for their inappropriate behaviour.

    With #MeToo movement sweeping the film industry, Filmibeat exclusively got in touch with actor Ruslaan Mumtaz who is currently in Delhi for a shoot to know his thoughts on this ongoing wave-

    'The #MeToo Movement Might Not Get Justice For The Survivors'

    The actor told Filmibeat, "In my opinion, the #metoo movement might not get justice for the survivors but I'm proud of all these women and they have my deepest respect as this will protect the younger girls from becoming future victims too."

    'Casting Couch Is A Big Negative In Our Industry'

    Ruslaan further added, "Also, I hope that in our industry people come out with the casting couch movement too, as that is a big negative in our industry and new actors are made to believe that the only way to get work is to go through the casting couch. I'm totally against this mind set and it would be a great day for me when such predators are exposed too."

    Ruslaan Has Always Been Vocal About The Existence Of Casting Couch In The Industry

    Few months back in an interview with Filmibeat, the actor had spoken up about casting couch's prevalence in the industry and warned aspiring actors, "You do not have to compromise or sleep with somebody to become a star. It will not help you in any way. Instead, it will destroy and break you."

    'Don't Fall For People Misguiding You'

    "People will misguide you because they are trying to take advantage of you. Do not fall for that. The only way you could make it in the industry is with your talent. That too, if you are really talented," the actor had further quipped.

