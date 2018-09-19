English
 »   »   »  Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra Is Excited To Watch Thugs Of Hindostan For This Reason

Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra Is Excited To Watch Thugs Of Hindostan For This Reason

    Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh played sisters in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal which released in 2016. Since then, the two actresses have got along like a house on fire. If you have been following them on Instagram, you would know that the duo have been dropping some major friendship goals in times when we often hear about catfights and leading ladies not getting along.

    Coming back to films, while Sanya is gearing up for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, her close pal Fatima will be next seen in the big-ticket vehicle, 'Thugs Of Hindostan' which also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

    Since the last few days, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan have been teasing the audience with sneak-peeks from the film. Recently when Filmibeat caught up with Sanya Malhotra, the actress exclusively spoke to us about this film. Here's what she had to share-

    'Thugs Of Hindostan Is Going To Do Very Well'

    When quizzed if she has seen the first look of Thugs Of Hindostan, Sanya reacted, "I saw Amitji's look from the film. I am really excited about it. I am sure this film is going to do very well."

    Sanya Is Excited To Watch Fatima's Film

    The actress further quipped, "It's very exciting. As a Bollywood lover, I would want to see something different like this on screen."

    Does She Discuss Work With Fatima?

    To this pat comes the reply, "Whenever we read a script, we ain't suppose to discuss it as told by the makers. Professionally, we are very different. We never discuss about it."

    Here's A Twist

    However, she is quick to add, "But if I have signed something or if I think I have achieved in my life, I make sure that I let her know about it."


    Coming back to Pataakha, the film helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj is based on a short story by Rajasthani writer Charan Singh Pathik called Do Behnein. It is a tale of two sisters - Badki (played by Radhika Madan) and Chhutki (played by Sanya Malhotra) who can't stand each other. The film is slated to release on 28th September, 2018.

