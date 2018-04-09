 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE! Sumeet Vyas Aka Baba Rockesh From High Jack Tells You How Life Is Like Cricket

Phantom Film's High Jack is all set to bring to the audience Bollywood's first ever stoner comedy which is slated to release on World Stoner Day.

The stoner comedy which showcases Sumeet Vyas as an aspiring DJ also gives us a glimpse of the actor's quirky side as Baba Rockesh.



This wacky video features Baba Rockesh aka Sumeet Vyas giving good vibes tips by sharing lessons about life.



In the video Sumeet Vyas is seen talking, "Om....Namaskaram friends, Today I want to talk about Life, Life is fun, Life is like cricket when you score, you win, so keep scoring and keep winning". Check out the video here-



The recently released trailer which showcases some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky has garnered love and appreciation from across the quarters.



Speaking about the film, Sumeet had earlier said, "More than the platform the content gives me more satisfaction. More than the medium, the story has to be attractive. This film has fantastic ensemble. This is a hilarious, wacky story" The actor had revealed that he took notes from popular Indian DJ Nucleya to prepare for the role of a DJ.



High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films.



The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Sehgal, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana.



Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu,HighJackdirected by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April, 2018.

