 »   »   »  Eyewitness Daisy Shah Supports Tanushree Dutta; Reveals What Happened Between Her & Nana In 2008!

Daisy Shares Her Side Of The Story

While sharing her side of the story, Daisy stated that while she doesn't know what actually went on, she's aware that something happened on day 3rd of the song.

Daisy Shah Was Assisting Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Back Then

"My job was to give Tanushree the steps, make her learn them and then help her execute."

Something Happened On The Third Day Of The Shoot

"Now what Tanushree has said that I and she had a great rapport. Yes, because we rehearsed for 3-4 days before shooting song and on the sets also for first 2 days everything went very swiftly and on the third day something happened which I am not aware of but Tanushree, being a woman, she has come out and she has said that this is what she has gone through. So I totally sympathize with her."

Daisy Backs Tanushree's Claim

Daisybacked the claim that there was a lot of chaos on the sets of the song and while she said that she isn't aware of the exact thing that happened on the third day of the shoot, the wind shield of Tanushree's car did crack that day. She shared that first half of the day went well but later Tanushree "came out, rehearsed for the song and then she went and locked herself in the vanity van".

'She Must Have Been Touched In A Wrong Way Or Whatever It Is'

"And now in midst of this I don't know what happened. I don't know what happened when she was rehearsing for that particular step. Must be something. She must have been touched in a wrong way or whatever it is. So that is something and again, me as an assistant, I was not only there to teach the steps to Tanushree, there was a big setup. We had 60-70 dancers. So the assistant choreographer's job is also to set up the entire shot. So in the midst of that something might have gone wrong with her, then she went and locked herself in the vanity van for almost 3-4 hours. And then the media was called and then the entire "hoo-haa" happened and Tanushree had a really hard time."

Daisy Slams People Who Call It A 'Publicity Stunt'

"Why would anybody want to talk about sexual harassment that person has gone through and that too after a decade. There must be a lava inside her that bursted out after ten years and why not! I mean she has gone through it and she should definitely speak up. Because if women like her come out , there are a lot of other women who can actually get that courage from people like Tanushree."

Daisy On Rakhi Sawant Claiming That Tanushree Was High On Drugs In Her Vanity Van

"I never entered Tanushree's van so I can not comment on this but one thing I am sure that on that day, when the entire incident took place, Tanushree's mom was with her. So no person in the right state will dope with mother being around."

Meanwhile, Tanushree Doesn't Hold Daisy Accountable For Not Speaking Up Then

Tanushree told Zoom, "She was an assistant to Ganesh Acharya and she was nice to me. And I don't think she was in a position to do much because remember she was working under Acharya and the latter was the boss over there. And Acharya was employed in the film because I had recommended his name. It is different thing that he decided to backstab me.

When all this was happening, he decided to side with Nana Patekar and trash my image in front of the media. So I would probably not hold Daisy accountable for anything because over there she was only an assistant. I would not unnecessarily drag people's name who I personally not had issues with."