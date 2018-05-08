 »   »   » 5 Things You Didn't Know About Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding!

The Wedding Time & Place

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot sometime between 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at her aunt's bungalow 'Rockdale' at Bandra Bandstand. The reception will be held tonight at The Leela and the dress code is Indian traditional or Western formals.

Wedding As Per Sikh Traditions

The wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took place in accordance to Sikh traditions and exchanged garlands in a temple, which is situated inside the Rockdale bungalow.

A Different Wedding Invitation

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja ditched the traditional wedding invitations and went for e-invites instead. They made a cool set of 3 e-invites for mehendi, wedding and reception. The couple considered printing wedding invitations as a wastage of paper.

Sonam & Anand's Honeymoon?

Mumbai Mirror revealed a source by saying that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will go on a honeymoon during October-November as Sonam has a packed schedule. "Anand won't be at Cannes with her but the couple is planning an October-November honeymoon which will be delayed because of the bride-to-be's choc-o-block schedule."

Who Is Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja?

Anand Ahuja is a businessman and an entrepreneur. He runs a fashion label named Bhane and has showrooms across Delhi. Anand is also the Managing Director of his family business Shahi Exports.