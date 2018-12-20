 »   »   »  What A Shameful Act! Fake Reviews Of Shahrukh Khan's Zero Go Viral on Internet

Fake Tweet Of Anupama Chopra

Here's a ‘photoshopped' tweet of Anupama Chopra with a negative reaction to the film. Many Twitterati has taken it seriously and retweeted it, thinking that it's a genuine verdict of Anupama Chopra for Zero.

ZERO has been watched. It is an entertaining saga that blends emotions, humour and drama in adequate doses. It is powerful, engaging, emotional as well as compelling. The combination of SRK & Aanand L Rai works like a dream. Full review on ETC tomorrow.

#Zero #ZeroReview — Komal Nahta (@KomaINaahta) December 19, 2018

Fake tweet Of Komal Nahta

Here's a positive but ‘fake' tweet of Komal Nahta, which is going viral on Internet.

#OneWordReview#Zero: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️

All that glitters is NOT gold... Holds true for #Zero... Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that’s about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits... 👎👎👎#ZeroReview pic.twitter.com/5Vq4h0hhrF — Taran Adarsh (@Taran_aadaarsh) December 19, 2018

Taran Adarsh

Here's yet another fake tweet on Zero by popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#zero Reviews Rating-

TOI- 1 /5

NDTV- 1.5/5

HindustanTimes- 1 /5

News18- -1 /5

BollywoodHungama - 0.5 /5

PinkVilla - 2 /5

KhaleejTimes - 2 / 5

GulfNews - 1.5 /5

Koimoi- 2 /5

Firstpost - 2 /5

Midday- 2 /5

MumbaiMirror- 2 / 5

IMDB- 2.7/10



One Word Review- 'Disaster' — ZERO (@Zerosuperhit) December 19, 2018

Zero’s Fake Media Rating

A yet another lame attempt to put Zero in the bad light. Seen here is mischievous tweet, in which non-existent ratings are given to Zero by various entertainment portals.

If you too have also fallen for these tweets, do know that these are anything but authentic.