 »   »   »  What A Shameful Act! Fake Reviews Of Shahrukh Khan's Zero Go Viral on Internet

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Do You Know Which Country Has The Most Lethal Bomb?
-
- New Mahindra Thar Caught Testing Again — The Old Thar Looks Tiny In Front Of It!
- 'Zero' Box Office Prediction — Will SRK's Charm Work Its Magic?
- A Trip To Kudremukh Is A Great Decision To Make This Weekend
- India Vs Australia: No Need For Virat Kohli To Tone Down His Aggression, Says Zaheer Khan
- 10 Smartphones Of 2018 With Unique Innovations
- Here Are The Reasons Why You Should Keep Track Of Your Credit Score
- Sara Ali Khan's Lehenga Or Janhvi Kapoor's Gown — Whose Ivory Attire Was More Stylish?
Shahrukh Khan's Zero is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (December 21, 2018). The much anticipated big release of the year has been in tremendous buzz ever since its trailer has been released online. However, it seems too much negativity has already surrounded the film as so many fake reviews are going viral on the internet via fake accounts of popular journalists and critics. Check out the 'fake verdicts' of Zero.
|
Fake Tweet Of Anupama Chopra
Here's a ‘photoshopped' tweet of Anupama Chopra with a negative reaction to the film. Many Twitterati has taken it seriously and retweeted it, thinking that it's a genuine verdict of Anupama Chopra for Zero.
|
Fake tweet Of Komal Nahta
Here's a positive but ‘fake' tweet of Komal Nahta, which is going viral on Internet.
|
Taran Adarsh
Here's yet another fake tweet on Zero by popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
|
Zero’s Fake Media Rating
A yet another lame attempt to put Zero in the bad light. Seen here is mischievous tweet, in which non-existent ratings are given to Zero by various entertainment portals.
If you too have also fallen for these tweets, do know that these are anything but authentic.