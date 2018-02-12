 »   »   » Fall-Out On Kedarnath Gets UGLY! Abhishek Kapoor's Production House PART WAYS With Prerna Arora

Abhishek Kapoor's production has decided to part ways with KriArj Entertainment on Abhishek's next directorial Kedarnath. While the two houses had collaborated on the much ambitious project of Abhishek, the latter no more is a part of the film.

When probed, sources close to the director have revealed that due to default of payments and lack of transparency, Abhishek's production has decided to close the fairly new association.



Talking about Kedarnath, Abhishek recently while talking to DNA about Sushant Singh Rajput said, "The kind of films I write and the characters I represent on screen are complex. Sushant has never challenged me creatively. We have a lot of discussions. Whenever he has a question, he never fails to address it to me. He is a thinking actor who does a lot of preparation for his role. He is so involved with the character that he won't stop digging into the meaning of things. He seeks clarity from me till he is satisfied with my answers. Exploring a film and bringing it to life with him is a great experience."



Abhishek's Kedarnath has been creating noise from the time the project was announced. It also marks the debut of the much talked about Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara.



Explaining how the idea for the film first germinated, Kapoor had told a daily, " In my house, spirituality has been a guiding principle. I am a big believer of Shivji and the cosmic forces that oversee us. There are two kinds of people in the spiritual world - believers and seekers. A believer has trust in the universe and a seeker is someone who is trying to gain that trust. I've been both, and I have had some great experiences spiritually. I'm originally a seeker, but at times, I've found myself fully immersed in God."



The subject of the film also has been immensely talked about, a love story that is set against the backdrop of the devastating incident of 2013 floods. Kapoor told the daily, " The incident didn't leave my mind, due to the stories that came out of it - devastating and remarkable in equal measure. I had to go ahead and develop a film set against that backdrop. I believe it is one of the most important stories that I can tell for modern India."



Abhishek has been amidst shooting the film and has completed its first schedule. The film is slated to release on 21st December this year.

