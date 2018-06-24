 »   »   »  Fanne Khan Presents Anil Kapoor In The First Musical Poster!

After much anticipation, the makers of Fanne Khan present the first ever poster of the film featuring Anil Kapoor. Showcasing Anil Kapoor donning grey hair and holding a trumpet in one hand, while a tiffin box in other, the poster voices the story of an aspirational singer as he balances his livelihood along.

The colourful poster however doesn't show the face of the actor building intrigue amongst the audience. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan will bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the duo shared camaraderie in Taal.



A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanne Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film.



Pictures from the sets earlier surfaced on the internet, building intrigue amongst the audience.



Fanne Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and nominees of ROMP. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.