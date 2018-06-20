English
 »   »   »  Fanne Khan: Rajkummar Rao Receives A Sweet Surprise From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Anil Kapoor!

Fanne Khan: Rajkummar Rao Receives A Sweet Surprise From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Anil Kapoor!

    Recently, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra arranged for an intimate party for Rajkummar Rao, where the actor celebrated the wrap by cutting a cake on the sets of Fanne Khan.

    We hear that Aishwarya, Anil and Rajkummar had reached Mehboob studios on Monday morning to shoot their combination scenes. Besides filming the pending sequences, Rajkummar Rao also finished his photo shoot for the film's promotions. When the director called pack-up, the actor was in for a pleasant surprise when he saw the cast and crew had arranged a cake for him.

    fk

    The 'Omerta' actor had tweeted to announce the wrap of the shoot saying, "And it's a wrap on #FanneKhan for me. Can't wait to share our labour of love with you all on 3rd of August. Trailer out soon. Thank you @RakeyshOmMehra @AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @AtulManjrekar and team for this beautiful journey."

    Talking about the wrap, producer Rakeysh Mehra said, "We thought it was time for a celebration as everything was completed on schedule. It's been a pleasure working with such an immensely talented and sincere actor like Rajkummar on this film."

    Talking about his experience of collaborating with Rai and Kapoor, Rao says, "Shooting for Fanney Khan with Rakesh sir, Atul, Anil sir and Aishwarya was a great learning experience for me. I'm going to miss being on Fanney Khan's set."

    A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanne Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Rajkummar Rao will be portraying her love interest in the film.

    Gulshan Kumar Presents, A T-Series Films and ROMP Films production, Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and nominees of ROMP. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 15:51 [IST]
