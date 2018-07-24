 »   »   »  Fanney Khan Actor Anil Kapoor Reveals That He Started His Career As A Background Dancer

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is busy these days with the promotions of his upcoming film Fanney Khan, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Those who don't know, in the movie, Anil plays a father of a teenager who is battling with her weight issues. During a recent media interaction, the actor talked about his struggling days and and revealed that he worked as a background dancer before entering Bollywood. He said, "Not many people know that I started my career as a background dancer in 1979-80.''

Anil, who made his Bollywood debut with Woh Saat Din in 1983, said, ''I completed my acting course but I wasn't able to get any work so, there was a show which was going abroad. In that show, there was Zarina Wahab Ji, Padmini Kapila, Hemant Kumar saab and Nutan ji. When they were ready to go that time, they needed some background dancers so, I went there as a background dancer and I think, I used to get 15 pounds for one show at that time.''

Anil Kapoor further added, "I am thankful to all of them who gave me an opportunity to work in those shows. I think, even if you are a background dancer or doing your thing in the corner if you work hard and if you are talented enough then people do recognize your effort.''

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who was also present there, praised Anil and said, "I am very proud that I am part of Fanney Khan and when I saw Anil sir in the trailer of the film wearing a simple shirt and playing the trumpet on a roof, it was such a beautiful visual for me. It's a beautiful story of a father and a daughter who supports her in her life and career so, the curiosity about the film has increased and I can't wait to watch the film.''

On a related note, Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous. The film is is all set to hit the screens on Aug 3, 2018.

