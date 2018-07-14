 »   »   »  Fanney Khan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Halka Halka Song Is Giving Us Romantic Vibes!

Drooled over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's oh-so-gorgeous dance moves in the funky and upbeat 'Mohabbat' song? Well folks, make way for yet another amazing track from Fanney Khan featuring the gorgeous actress and Rajkummar Rao. The makers of Fanne Khan have released a new song titled 'Halka Halka' from the film.

This vibrant number is a recreated version of the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic by the same name. The reworked composition has been crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and music by Amit Trivedi.



The two-minute-long music video highlights the budding romance between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. You also get to watch Aishwarya again at her glamorous best and showing off best of her dance moves. Check out the song here-



Rajkumar Rao shares, "Shooting with Aishwarya was such a delight. She is a disciplined actor. Once she was on sets she was very cooperated and committed towards her characters and the film. I had a great time working with her".



The actor further adds, "It's a light-hearted song with a lot of sweet romantic moments between the two characters".



The film has been making immense buzz ever since the announcement. The film brings back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya together after 17 years.



Reportedly Fanney Khan is based on the Dutch flick 'Everybody's Famous'. The film revolves around how Anil Kapoor's character wants his daughter to fulfill her dreams of becoming a singing sensation, and to make her aspirations come true, the father hatches a plan to kidnap the leading singer of the country, Baby played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.



Earlier while speaking to a leading daily about her role, Aishwarya had said, "

I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases."



Fanney Khan marks the dierctorial debut of Atul Manjrekar and is slated to release on 3rd August, 2018.

