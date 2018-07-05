English
 »   »   »  Fanney Khan Posters: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Kidnapped But What's Rajinikanth Doing There?

Fanney Khan Posters: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Kidnapped But What's Rajinikanth Doing There?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The trailer of the much awaited flick Fanney Khan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is all set to release tomorrow. But before that, the makers have been dropping a series of new posters to raise our curiosity levels soaring high. Fanney Khan has Aishwarya sharing screen space with Rajkummar for the first time whereas she's reuniting with Anil onscreen after 17 years.

    Before you feast your eyes on the Fanney Khan, check out the new posters of the film right away here and let us know your thoughts-

    Oh Gosh! Aishwarya Gets Kidnapped

    In the above poster, a bemused Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen tied to a chair. Whereas a man in Rajinikanth mask, who we guess is Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao who is trying hard to hide his identity, are standing behind her.

    Some More Rib-Ticking Moments

    The other one features a confused Aishwarya, Anil Kapoor donning a mask of himself (hilarious) and Rajkummar as usual struggling and failing miserably in hiding his identity.



    Is Fanney Khan Inspired By A Dutch Film?

    Well, the synopsis of the Dutch flick 'Everybody's Famous' reads as, "When a family man suddenly loses his job, he is desperate to have his daughter succeed as a singer. In a chance meeting he kidnaps the most famous pop star in the country and holds her hostage, demanding to be heard by the music industry." And the first look posters hint towards a similar plot.

    Aishwarya Is Playing A Pop Star

    Yes, you heard that right. Reportedly the gorgeous actress has worked with choreographer Frank Gatson Jr. Gatson, who has collaborated with pop stars Beyonce, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, among others, in the past, for a special dance number. Buzz is that Aishwarya will be introduced as the Indian Madonna.

    We Just Can't Wait!

    In a interview with Hindustan Times, Aishwarya was quoted as saying, "I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases."


    Directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is slated to release on August 3, 2018.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 15:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue