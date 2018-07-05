 »   »   »  Fanney Khan Posters: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Kidnapped But What's Rajinikanth Doing There?

Related Articles
The trailer of the much awaited flick Fanney Khan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is all set to release tomorrow. But before that, the makers have been dropping a series of new posters to raise our curiosity levels soaring high. Fanney Khan has Aishwarya sharing screen space with Rajkummar for the first time whereas she's reuniting with Anil onscreen after 17 years.
Before you feast your eyes on the Fanney Khan, check out the new posters of the film right away here and let us know your thoughts-
Oh Gosh! Aishwarya Gets Kidnapped
In the above poster, a bemused Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen tied to a chair. Whereas a man in Rajinikanth mask, who we guess is Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao who is trying hard to hide his identity, are standing behind her.
Some More Rib-Ticking Moments
The other one features a confused Aishwarya, Anil Kapoor donning a mask of himself (hilarious) and Rajkummar as usual struggling and failing miserably in hiding his identity.
Is Fanney Khan Inspired By A Dutch Film?
Well, the synopsis of the Dutch flick 'Everybody's Famous' reads as, "When a family man suddenly loses his job, he is desperate to have his daughter succeed as a singer. In a chance meeting he kidnaps the most famous pop star in the country and holds her hostage, demanding to be heard by the music industry." And the first look posters hint towards a similar plot.
Aishwarya Is Playing A Pop Star
Yes, you heard that right. Reportedly the gorgeous actress has worked with choreographer Frank Gatson Jr. Gatson, who has collaborated with pop stars Beyonce, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, among others, in the past, for a special dance number. Buzz is that Aishwarya will be introduced as the Indian Madonna.
We Just Can't Wait!
In a interview with Hindustan Times, Aishwarya was quoted as saying, "I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases."
Directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is slated to release on August 3, 2018.
